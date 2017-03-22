UP DGP Javeed Ahmed launches ‘Anti-Romeo’ squad

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, March 22: Following Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath‘s orders for the security of girls in the state, Director General of Police (DGP) Javeed Ahmed on Wednesday launched an Anti-Romeo squads to check on eve-teasing in public places.

Javeed Ahmed also tweeted saying “Safety of girls or ladies is the sole intent of the anti-Romeo squads. No moral policing.”

CM Adityanath had directed the state police to adopt a zero tolerance towards crime and take immediate steps towards improving law and order in the state.

The Chief Minister also met Javeed Ahmed and asked him to present a blueprint to tackle crime in the state.

Chief Minister Adityanath directed to close down illegal slaughter houses and also banned the use of pan masala and tobacco in the government premises in Uttar Pradesh.

Confirming this, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, said that the Chief Minister has examined the annexe and ordered the administrators to keep cleanliness so that the difference is visible in the state.

The Chief Minister recently met Union Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma and is seen to have discussed about the construction of a huge Ramayana museum in Ayodhya.

The BJP election manifesto for the assembly election had said that all illegal slaughter houses would be closed and there would be a blanket ban on all mechanised slaughterhouses.

After being appointed the charge of India’s most politically crucial state, Adityanath confirmed that Uttar Pradesh would soon be recognised as the supreme state in the country.

Earlier, on Monday, the priest-turned-politician ordered all state government officers to report their income and assets (movable and immovable) within 15 days.

He had directed all his ministers to do the same after being sworn-in as the Chief Minister on Sunday. (ANI)