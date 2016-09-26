Vishal-starrer Tamil investigative thriller ‘Thupparivaalan’ starts rolling

Chennai, Sep 26: Vishal-starrer Tamil investigative thriller “Thupparivaalan”, which will be helmed by filmmaker Mysskin, went on floors here on Monday.

“Started my next home production ‘Thupparivaalan’ with Mysskin sir. It is going to be exiting,” Vishal wrote on his Twitter page.

In the film, Vishal will be seen as a suave detective, and will be paired with Rakul Preet Singh.

Veteran filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj has been roped in to play a pivotal role alongside Prasanna.

To be produced by Vishal Film Factory, the film will have music by Arrol Corelli.