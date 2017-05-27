World’s oldest man from Japan dies at 116 years old

Tokyo, May27:Yasutaro Koide who is touted to be the World’s Oldest man took his last breath few hours back. He passed away at the age of 112. Koide was born few months before the Wright Brothers discovered the successful flight. He took his last breath at a hospital in the central Japanese city of Nagoya.

The Hospital officials said that he died due to Heart failure and Pneumonia. He worked as a tailor and he was born on March 13th 1903. He hails from Fukui which is at North west of Tokyo.

He has Guinness World Records confirming the achievement after another Japanese man who was one month older than him. When he spoke to media at last he said, “The key to longevity is to avoid overwork and live with joy.”

Another report says Japan is known for the longevity of its people. A statistical data says quarter of the Japan population is aged 65+. Right now, the world’s oldest person is American Susannah Mushatt Jones. He is 116 years old.