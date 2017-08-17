Yes, a Good News! E-cigarette may help you to quit smoking

Washington, Aug 17: Yes surely a Good news!

The new study conducted by some researchers find that Vaping is safer. The recently revealed study finds that adults who use e-cigarettes on a daily basis were three times more likely to quit cigarettes compared to those who have never tried e-cigarettes.

The Researchers from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health and the Rutgers School of Public Health found in their study that over half of daily e-cigarette users had quit smoking in the past five years, that compared to just 28 percent of adults who had never tried e-cigarettes.

According to the report, which surveyed about 161,054 people in the United States across almost 15 years, also found that significantly more people in the States are using e-cigarettes and that this was linked to a “statistically significant increase in the smoking cessation rate at the population level”.

The chances of quitting cigarettes were three times higher among daily e-cigarette users compared to never e-cigarette users.

The Researchers analyzed for participants’ desire to quit the habit of smoking cigarettes and controlling for other factors known to predict quitting such as educational attainment, health insurance, and age.

It is said that this is one of the first studies to reveal the patterns of cessation prevalence among e-cigarette users at a national level.

Lead author Daniel Giovinco at the Mailman School of Public Health said that the findings suggest that frequent e-cigarette use may play an important role in cessation or relapse prevention for some smokers.

The study team used data from the 2014 and 2015 National Health Interview Survey.

“Without knowing details about device attributes, user experiences and motivations for e-cigarette use, reasons for low cessation rates among infrequent e-cigarette users are unclear,” stated the study’s second author Cristine Delnevo from Rutgers School of Public Health.

Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), a campaigning public health charity that works to eliminate the harm caused by tobacco says that over half (52 per cent) of e-cigarette users are now ex-smokers.

E-cigarettes have become increasingly popular in Britain, with an estimated 2.9 million adults vaping regularly.

While this study provides some evidence that e-cigarettes can help people quit, the devices aren’t necessarily without flaws.

The research appears online in the journal Addictive Behaviors.

