1kg of morphine was found in a packet at the bottom of a food trolley of an Air India aircraft from Chennai

CHENNAI,July21: Around 1kg of morphine was found in a packet at the bottom of a food trolley of an Air Indiaaircraft soon after it landed at Delhi airport from Chennai on Wednesday. The flight departed at 6.15am and reached Delhi after 9am.

An Air India official said a supervisor of the catering company found the packet, wrapped in brown paper, on the trolley’s lowest rack, just below where cutlery was kept, and informed narcotics agencies. Investigation is on to check if it was loaded in Chennai, said an official of a narcotic investigation agency here. The same aircraft flies back as AI 429 to Chennai. A case is yet to be filed.

Officials suspect it could have been loaded in Delhi for smuggling to Chennai. The investigation will also look at people at Chennai airport who might have been involved.

Sources said the packet could not have been kept in the trolley without the knowledge of airport staff or airline staff who ready the aircraft for departure.

Smuggling contraband with the help of airport and airline staff is not new. On several occasions, gold meant to be retrieved and transported out of the airport by ground staff has been found in toilets of aircraft.