After 5 free ATM transactions per month, PNB customers must pay Rs 10 per transaction from October

New Delhi, September 11: The Punjab National bank customers must pay extra charges from October if they carry out more than five transactions in a month from the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) of the bank. According to reliable sources, at present the Punjab National bank account holders could make unlimited number of transactions without paying any additional cost.

According to media reports, Punjab National Bank said in a notice to the customers that “The number of free transactions and the charges beyond these free transactions for Punjab National Bank customers on Punjab National Bank Automated Teller Machines is revised. The revised charges would be effective from October 1, 2017. The savings fund/current/overdraft account holders would be charged at Rs 10 per transaction if it goes beyond a limit of five times in a month even if the Punjab National Bank card holder makes the transaction at the Punjab National Bank Automated Teller Machine only.”

According to official sources, in August 2014, the Reserve Bank had rationalized the number of free ATM transactions that customers could do at own and other bank ATMs.