Arnab Goswami resigns from Times Now ?

New Delhi, Nov 01: Arnab Goswami has resigned from his position at Times Now, a media report said on Tuesday.

Arnab was the Editor-in-Chief and President, News, of Times Now and ET Now.

According to a media, Arnab announced at an editorial meeting that he has resigned. He told his team that he will start something on his own. Multiple sources in Times Now have confirmed this.

He told the editorial team that he believes in the media, and that he will continue in television.

Goswami was recently given “Y category” security cover from the government after the Intelligence Bureau perceived a threat to his life from “Pakistan based terrorists groups”.

He was to get 24-hour protection from around 20 security personnel, including two personal security officers, who will guard him from close distance.

Arnab Goswami hails from Assam. As an army officer’s son, he attended school in various cities. He passed his 10th Standard board exams from St Mary’s School in Delhi Cantonment and his 12th Standard board exams from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Jabalpur Cantonment. Arnab graduated in Sociology from Hindu College, Delhi University. He has completed his Masters in Social Anthropology from Oxford University (St Antony’s College, 1994) where he was a Felix Scholar.

Before being a part of NDTV in 1995 Arnab Goswami started his journalism career in The Telegraph in Kolkata, which was for a stint less than a year. During the same year (1995) he shifted his career in TV news broadcast with NDTV, where he anchored daily newscasts, and reporting for News Tonight a programme telecast on DD Metro.