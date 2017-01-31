Chitra Subramaniam joins Republic TV

January 31, 2017 | By :

New Delhi, Jan 31: Eminent journalist Chitra Subramaniam join hands with Arnab Goswami in his new venture Republic TV.

Chitra Subramaniam @chitraSD Pleased to announce that I will be collaborating with #arnabgoswami and his new venture @republic TV as Editorial Adviser.

Chitra Subramaniam is known for her investigation of the Bofors scandal which contributed to the electoral defeat of former PM Rajiv Gandhi in 1989.

She is now the editorial advisor of The news Minute Online portal publishing from B’lore.

