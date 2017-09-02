Bajaj Finserv offers assured vouchers on personal loans

New Delhi, Sept 2: Bajaj Finserv, one of the most diversified financial companies in India, through its lending arm; Bajaj Finance Ltd is offering prepaid vouchers to all customers who want to avail personal loans from September 1 to 4, 2017. The customers would get an assured voucher worth Rs. 14000 on a loan amount of Rs. 12 Lakhs and above.

Those availing a personal loan between Rs. 8 lakhs to Rs.11.99lLakhs will be eligible for a gift voucher of Rs. 10,000. And for a loan amount of Rs. 6 lakhs to Rs. 7.99 lakhs, the applicant will get a voucher of Rs. 6000. Bajaj Finserv also offers a Line of Credit, a unique credit facility allotted for a specified amount. Once this amount is assigned, applicant is free to withdraw and use any amount of money within this allowed limit. What sets this product apart from other personal loans and other forms of financing is that consumer only pays interest on the amount that is withdrawn. This is a distinctive facility wherein the customer only pays the interest amount as per his EMI.

To apply for a personal loan with Bajaj Finserv:

-Minimum documentation: Only basic documents like ID proof, address proof, income proof, bank statements, etc. needs to be submitted along with online application.

-Instant approvals: Once the documents are submitted and the applicant meets all the criteria, loan is approved within 5 minutes.

-Rapid disbursals: While the loan is approved immediately, the loan money is transferred in applicant’s bank account in maximum of 72 hours.

-Loan ticket size: A maximum of Rs. 25 lakhs can be availed as personal through Bajaj Finserv. Also, you can choose a tenor ranging from 24 months to 60 months for the repayment of loan.

-No collaterals: Personal Loan is qualified as unsecured loan and doesn’t require any collaterals.

-Competitive interest rates: A personal Loan from Bajaj Finserv comes at an affordable and a cheaper interest rates offering a convenience of applying it online.

Bajaj Finserv offers you an online calculator to check your personal loan eligibility online, that helps you identify the loan amount you can avail. You can check the availability and apply for loan to get benefit from the special before September 4, 2017.

(ANI-BusinessWire India)