BCCI adjourned its crucial Special General Meeting

Mumbai, Sep 30 : The under-fire BCCI today adjourned its crucial Special General Meeting, called to consider the sweeping reforms suggested by the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee, on technical grounds.

The road ahead for the BCCI was expected to be charted out at the SGM after the Supreme Court warned the cricket board on Wednesday to either “fall in line” or face the music if it fails to implement the reforms suggested by the Lodha panel.

It is learnt that the reason for adjournment of the SGM was that some of the BCCI’s member units had not come to the meeting with letter of authorisation.

“They have been told to get proper letter of authorisation from their respective units,” a source present in the meeting said.

The BCCI, which has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging Lodha panel’s recommendations, is not left with many options.

The Board drew the apex court’s ire after Lodha committee submitted its status report before the Supreme Court listing violations committed by the BCCI vis-a-vis the panel’s recommendations.

The BCCI has time till October 6 to respond to the status report.

The present BCCI officials have openly voiced their objections to the suggested reforms especially the three-year cooling off period and the policy of one state one vote.

Today was also the implementation deadline for first set of recommendations made by the Lodha panel, requiring the BCCI to adopt the new Memorandum of Association and Rules.