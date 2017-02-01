Budget 2017 will make India ‘self-sufficient’: BJP

New Delhi, Feb 01: This is the first time ever that the railway budget is being combined with the Union Budget. Confident that the Union and the Railway Budget 2017 will make the nation self-sufficient, the BJP has asserted that the government’s decision to present both the Budgets together is astute.

Speaking to ANI, BJP Kolkata State chief Rahul Sinha pointed out some of the features to look out for in the upcoming Budget.

“The budget, which will focus on the needs of the common people, will help in the economic progression of the country”, he said.

He added, “The Budget will also take forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fight against corruption and black money”.

Further commenting on the TMC’s boycott of Budget to attend ‘Saraswati pooja’, Sinha said the TMC has been most adversely-affected party from the demonetisation move and is mind-boggled right now.

Appealing to the TMC party to let go of this boycott, he said, “the ‘Saraswati Pooja’ reason is a mere excuse and the members should attend the Budget”.

