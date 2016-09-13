Cauvery Protests: Central forces deployed in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 13: Central forces — Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Railway Police Force — have been deployed to assist Bengaluru City Police to maintain law and order all over the city.

Quick Reaction Teams of Karnataka State Police have also been deployed all over the city to check violence, while Section 144 remains in force.

Bengaluru police has assured people that all necessary security arrangements have been made all over the city and requested them to call 100 and report in case of any emergency.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Transport Corporation said Buses towards Tamil Nadu are not being operated from Kolar, Bangalore Central Div, Chamarajnagar and Mysore rural division. Mandya and Mysore city division buses are not being operated towards KRS and Srirangapatna.

Depots 5 and 6 of Bangalore Central Div and buses from Mysore Road Satellite Bus Station are not operating because of curfew in Byatarayanapura.

Other divisions bus operations are reported normal.