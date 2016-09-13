Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) wants Shahabuddin back in jail

Patna, September 13: The state government may impose Crime Control Act (CCA) on Mohammad Shahbuddin and send him back to jail on grounds that he may influence witnesses of case related to murder of an eyewitness Rajiv Roshan whose two brothers Satish and Girish were killed in 2004, reports deccanchronicle.com.

The subject came up during a meeting of JD (U) in Patna on Monday and CM Nitish Kumar sought Advocate General’s advice on the issue. The Chief Minister took serious note of the slogans raised by RJD members during and after his release.

“Such statements are not good for the health of alliance so we would like Lalu Yadav to intervene. None of our leaders has said anything against RJD till now so RJD should also maintain dignity”, JD (U) leader and Minister Bijendra Yadav said.