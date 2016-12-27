Congrress, JD-U won’t support Lalu Prasad’s anti notebandi rallies

December 27, 2016 | By :
RJD chief Lalu Prasad to get JP Senani Samman Pension.

New Delhi, Dec 27: The Congress and JD-U will not join RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the protest rally against demonetisation.

In a setback to Lalu Prasad Yadav, both his allies — the Congress and the JD-U —  have decided not to join his ‘maha dharna’ against demonetisation on December 28 in Bihar.

“JD-U president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has supported demonetisation as a step against black money. He will review the impact of demonnetisation after 50 days. There is no question of supporting or joining any protest against demonetisation before that,” JD-U spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said today.

President of the Congress unit in Bihar, Ashok Choudhary, said his party will not participate in RJD’s dharna against  demonetisation. “Congress will not support the RJD dharna against notebandi,” Choudhary, who is also Bihar Education Minister, said.

Lalu announced that RJD will stage a protest rally against demonetisation at all the district headquarters on December 28 followed by a big rally in Patna in early 2017.

Lalu has been opposing demonetisation since last month, unlike ally Nitish Kumar.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Protest innovations from Congress | From ‘Pakoda’ stalls to World’s longest protest banner
Main course of discussion on Twitter, Rajya Sabha, ‘Pakoda’ now takes a protest avatar
Selling ‘pakoda’ better than begging | In Rajya Sabha maiden speech, Amit Shah attacks Congress
Congress gives a spin to PM’s ‘Top’ remark | Asks whether he is on ‘Pot’
A day before Union Budget, Rahul Gandhi says Cong will change GST structure if it comes to power
Congress acquired land, compensated farmer Dharma Patil who committed suicide
Top