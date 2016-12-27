Congrress, JD-U won’t support Lalu Prasad’s anti notebandi rallies

New Delhi, Dec 27: The Congress and JD-U will not join RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the protest rally against demonetisation.

In a setback to Lalu Prasad Yadav, both his allies — the Congress and the JD-U — have decided not to join his ‘maha dharna’ against demonetisation on December 28 in Bihar.

“JD-U president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has supported demonetisation as a step against black money. He will review the impact of demonnetisation after 50 days. There is no question of supporting or joining any protest against demonetisation before that,” JD-U spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said today.

President of the Congress unit in Bihar, Ashok Choudhary, said his party will not participate in RJD’s dharna against demonetisation. “Congress will not support the RJD dharna against notebandi,” Choudhary, who is also Bihar Education Minister, said.

Lalu announced that RJD will stage a protest rally against demonetisation at all the district headquarters on December 28 followed by a big rally in Patna in early 2017.

Lalu has been opposing demonetisation since last month, unlike ally Nitish Kumar.