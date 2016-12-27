Sheila Dikshit withdraws from being Congress’s Uttar Pradesh chief ministerial candidate?

Rejecting the speculations, Dikshit also junked reports that she has suspended her scheduled programmes in Aligarh.
New Delhi, Dec 27: Senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit has denied reports of withdrawing her name as Congress chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
Earlier, it was reported that the former Delhi chief minister may withdraw her candidature after her name appeared on the Sahara list.
The report said that Dikshit is unhappy with her name being surfaced in the recent Sahara diary leaks, and Twitter fiasco following the same.
With the Congress vice-president targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ‘Sahara diaries’ bribery issue, a controversy erupted after the grand old party put out a list linked to it on Twitter in which a reference to Dikshit also allegedly figured.
Dikshit, who is the Congress’ chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh, strongly denied the charges and trashed the documents, saying the Supreme Court has already made its observations on them.
