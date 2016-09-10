Cricketer Dwayne Bravo enjoying his role as a singer in Bollywood

Mumbai,Sept10:Apart from being a flamboyant and swashbuckling cricketer,Dwayne Bravo is firing on all cylinders in Bollywood as a singer as he recently lent his voice to a song in the movie ‘Tum Bin 2’. While he can’t stop singing praise about all things Bollywood, he singled outDeepika Padukone for special praise saying that she remains her favourite actress for her beauty and talent. When asked if he would like to romance Deepika in a movie, Bravo says that he would consider himself lucky if he gets even a chance to work with her.

The West Indies cricketer also spoke about his exciting experience as a playback singer. According to him, learning Hindi words was a little tough initially but overall it was worth it.

If Deepika remains the cricketer’s favourite actress, it is Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan who remain his inspiration. Bravo, who is known for his sartorial elegance, doesn’t want his fashion to impact his performance on the field. According to Bravo, cricket will always remain his prime focus.