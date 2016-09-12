Vidya Balan is doing her homework for the role of  ‘Kamala Surayya’

Mumbai, Sep 12: Looks like Vidya Balan is doing her homework meticulously to master the mannerism of poetess Kamala Surayya, who wrote with a pseudonym Kamala Das in English, for her upcoming bilingual biopic on the latter.

The 38-year-old actress recently took to her Twitter handle to post a picture of herself immersed in reading the revolutionary poetess’ (also known by her pen name Madhavikutty) autobiography ‘My Story.’

“As I prepare to tell Your Story, Kamla Das”, Vidya captioned the post.

As i prepare to tell ‘your story’ Kamala Das ??. pic.twitter.com/Fwkydldz5M — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) September 11, 2016

To be directed by Malayalam award-winning filmmaker Kamal, the movie will also star south-Indian actor Prithviraj, who has worked opposite Rani Mukherjee in 2012-flick ‘Aiyyaa.’

Reportedly, Vidya, whose family hails from Kerala, has hired a tutor to learn Malayalam to prepare her role for the film.

The ‘Dirty Picture’ actress will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Kahaani 2’ and Srijit Mukherji directed ‘Begum Jaan.’

‘Kahaani 2,’ also starring Arjun Rampal will hit the cinemas on November 25.