Vidya Balan is doing her homework for the role of  ‘Kamala Surayya’

September 12, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Sep 12: Looks like Vidya Balan is doing her homework meticulously to master the mannerism of poetess Kamala Surayya, who wrote with a pseudonym Kamala Das in English, for her upcoming bilingual biopic on the latter.

The 38-year-old actress recently took to her Twitter handle to post a picture of herself immersed in reading the revolutionary poetess’ (also known by her pen name Madhavikutty) autobiography ‘My Story.’

“As I prepare to tell Your Story, Kamla Das”, Vidya captioned the post.

To be directed by Malayalam award-winning filmmaker Kamal, the movie will also star south-Indian actor Prithviraj, who has worked opposite Rani Mukherjee in 2012-flick ‘Aiyyaa.’

Reportedly, Vidya, whose family hails from Kerala, has hired a tutor to learn Malayalam to prepare her role for the film.

The ‘Dirty Picture’ actress will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Kahaani 2’ and Srijit Mukherji directed ‘Begum Jaan.’

‘Kahaani 2,’ also starring Arjun Rampal will hit the cinemas on November 25.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Zayn Malik steps into Bollywood, records his first Hindi song
Israeli PM on a six-day visit, also to get a taste of Bollywood
Report says Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent: Actress terms news as nonsense
Vidya Balan is one of the best actresses in modern Indian cinema, lauds Anupam Kher
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone wishes talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday
Movie star Jackie Chan impressed with Bollywood dance style
Top