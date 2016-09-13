What Ajay Devgn has to say on ‘Shivaay-ADHM’ clash: Nothing

Mumbai, Sep 13: Social media, portals, TV screens and papers were recently agog when actor Ajay Devgn posted the now infamous phone recording of Kamal R Khan regarding his Shivaay and Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which will clash at the box office this Diwali.

During the trailer launch of his production venture Parched, when the actor was quizzed on the same, he avoided the question and said, “We’re talking about good films so let’s talk about good things as well!”

For the uninitiated, the Singham actor accused KRK of taking Rs 25 lakh from Karan Johar to speak ill of Shivaay. The film critic however denied the accusation in a press conference, which he held to address the issue.

Further, when Devgn was asked about Shivaay and ADHM‘s Diwali clash, he said, “We’ll talk about this when the time comes!”

Speaking about Parched, which was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, the 47-year-old actor said, “It is sad that we had to show this movie abroad first, we hope people like it here as well.”

The movie revolves around life of four women, who live an unwanted life in a village in north-western India, which still suffers from age-old issues like forced child marriages, spousal and familial rape and others. It tells the story of their standing up for themselves.

The movie, starring Tannishtha Chatterjee, Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla, Adil Hussain, Sayani Gupta, Sumeet Vyas and others, is set to release on September 23.