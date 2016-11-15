New Delhi, November 15: The much awaited ‘Baahubali’ franchise is leaving no stone unturned in treating the audience prior to the release of the highly anticipated ‘Baahubali – The Conclusion.’

After releasing a virtual reality tour of the sets, the makers now has come up with a graphic novel, giving the audience a chance to experience the world of ‘Baahubali’ up close and personal.

The graphic novel titled ‘Baahubali – The Battle of the Bold,’ features its most loved character, in addition to other pivotal characters- Sivakami, Katappa and Bhalla Deva amongst others.

Sharing a preview of the graphic novel, lead actor Prabhas and director SS Rajamouli gave further insights into the magnum opus graphic world of ‘Baahubali.’

Rajamouli shared, “Here’s a preview of our Graphic Novel, ‘Baahubali – Battle Of The Bold,’ in association with Graphic India! ”

The makers are done with filming the second installment of the franchise, ‘Baahubali – The Conclusion’ and the team is all set to strike theatres to unravel the mystery of Baahubali’s death by one of his most loyal Katappa.

Produced by ARKA entertainment, the movie also stars Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty.

The film is set to release on April 28, 2017.ANI