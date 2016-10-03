‘Baahubali’ Prabhas wax statue in Madame Tussauds : I had never imagined that, says the Star

New Delhi, Oct 03: Prabhas gets his place in the Madame Tussauds museum in Bangkok.

News is that the actor was approached by the Tussauds museum authorities two months ago after which he underwent a sitting in Hyderabad with the artists during which 350 photographs were clicked and measurements taken.

Prabhas, an actor who shot to stardom with ‘Baahubali’ said, “I am really happy to have been selected by Madame Tussauds. I’m also thankful to my guru, SS Rajamouli, for giving me the opportunity to work on this fantastic project.”

Director SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter handle to post, “Very happy to announce that Madame Tussauds is making a wax statue of our PRABHAS… First South Indian to be honoured thus. The statue will be unveiled at Bangkok in March 2017 and subsequently will be toured all over the world.”

The statue will be in his ‘Baahubali’ avatar at the Tussauds museum and will be placed in the movie room, alongside James Bond, Spiderman, Wolverine and Captain America.

The actor added “The look was finalised a week before the shoot. My first visit to Tussauds in Hong Kong was in 2013 but I had never imagined that I would be waxed in a statue.”

On the same note, the second part, titled ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ is set to release on April 28, 2017.