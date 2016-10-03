Virtual Reality helped in pushing cinematic boundaries with ‘Baahubali’: S S Rajamouli

Chennai, Oct 3 : Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, who dreams of taking cinema beyond the theatre experience, says Virtual Reality (VR) helped in pushing cinematic boundaries with “Baahubali” and he is quite excited about the attempt.

“I am very excited about the work we are doing in Virtual Reality space with ‘Baahubali’. We are currently working on 2 VR experiences,” Rajamouli wrote on his Twitter page.

VR is a computer generated simulation of a three-dimensional image or environment that can be interacted with.

Through this technology, Rajamouli will offer audiences a feeling of being present on the sets of “Baahubali”.

“Virtual Experience of being on ‘Baahubali’ sets! This is being captured on high-end VR camera built by AMD Radeon. It will be released on October 22 (on the occasion of Prabhas’s birthday). The second is 3D photo-realistic VR experience built in a game engine and set in the climax of ‘Baahubali 2’ and will release before the release of the second part,” he wrote.

With VR, Rajamouli assures one can interact with “Baahubali” world like never before.

“We are working on ways to make these experiences easily and widely available so all of you can enjoy these in the best way possible. We are building new workflows, working with some of the best partners and teams in VR,” he said.

“Baahubali 2” is slated to release in cinemas on April 28, 2017.