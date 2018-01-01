Gutur/ Andhra Pradesh, October 4: The box office success of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali took Indian cinema to a 1000 crore club. Mostly all who watched the Baahubali movie got goosebumps
Mumbai,July20:‘Baahubali’ has gone down in the history of Indian film industry for its magnum opus nature and excellent plot which makes fans never get enough of the movie. While movies
Mumbai, Dec 14 : As actor Rana Daggubati turned 32 on Wednesday, a string of film celebrities led by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, wished the “Baahubali: The Begnning” star a stellar year.
New Delhi, November 15: The much awaited ‘Baahubali’ franchise is leaving no stone unturned in treating the audience prior to the release of the highly anticipated ‘Baahubali – The Conclusion.’
Hyderabad, November 11: On a big blow to the producers of ‘Baahubali’, the state Income tax Department has raided the office of the Bahubali producers. While people are queuing up
New Delhi , Oct. 28 (ANI): Some magic was created when ‘Baahubali’ helmer SS Rajamouli recently dropped in the set of ‘Sarkar 3,’ where Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting now-a-days.
New Delhi, Oct 03: Prabhas gets his place in the Madame Tussauds museum in Bangkok.News is that the actor was approached by the Tussauds museum authorities two months ago after
Chennai, Oct 3 : Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, who dreams of taking cinema beyond the theatre experience, says Virtual Reality (VR) helped in pushing cinematic boundaries with “Baahubali” and he is quite
Chennai, Aug 27: SS Rajamouli’s epic Baahubali has been selected to be screened at the five-day BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Film Festival which will be held in New
New Delhi, Aug 20: As a treat to their fans and a gift to its lead actor Prabhas aka Baahubali, makers of the blockbuster are planning to unveil the first
Beijing July 26:Emerging as a profitable market for Indian films ,Baahubali is all set to reap gold in the communist country .The film opened in 6,000 screens across China, and
Mumbai, Jun 21 : “Baahubali” and “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” fame writer K V Vijayendra Prasad has been roped in to pen the script of the sequel to the 2001 hit political thriller