Big Bachchan thought his wax statue at Madam Tussauds, Delhi is a photo
New Delhi , Jan. 13 : Ahead of the opening of Madam Tussauds in the national capital in July, Amitabh Bachchan’s life-like wax statue was unveiled yesterday at the curtain
New Delhi , Jan. 13 : Ahead of the opening of Madam Tussauds in the national capital in July, Amitabh Bachchan’s life-like wax statue was unveiled yesterday at the curtain
Mumbai, Oct 19: Anoop Singh Thakur initially began as a pilot, before his foray into wrestling, acting and modelling before being declared Mr World 2015 and now has been immortalised
New Delhi, Oct 03: Prabhas gets his place in the Madame Tussauds museum in Bangkok.News is that the actor was approached by the Tussauds museum authorities two months ago after