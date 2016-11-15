Shah Rukh Khan shares selfie with “supermoon”

Mumbai, Nov 15: Shah Rukh Khan recently penned a couple of rhyming lines to his ‘zindagi’ diaries and shared a selfie of himself with the “supermoon”

The 51-year-old shared on his Twitter handle a selfie taken under the visible moon as he stared at it.

His caption reads, “The supermoon hangs big and bright…hiding as always it’s darker side…”

SRK is seen sporting his bearded look with a little part of his white shirt visible in the close up shot.

Not many days ago, the ‘Dear Zindagi’ star returned from the European schedule of Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming next ‘The Ring’ and has since been a busy bee whether it be promoting his movie or attending film festivals.

The supermoon hangs big and bright…hiding as always it’s darker side… pic.twitter.com/oIYwWbfjwF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 14, 2016

On Sunday, the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actor wrote, “After days & nites of non stop anchoring attending dancing meetings shootings…working! Finally a Sunday off.”

SRK is also among the Bollywood A-listers, who have appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move, calling it a “farsighted” and “extremely smart” move that will bring a “positive change” for the Indian economy.