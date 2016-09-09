Deciding to go after Osama into Pakistan was not easy: Hillary Clinton

New York, Sep 09: Ahead of the 15th anniversary of 9/11, former secretary of state and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said going after Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden into Pakistan was “not an easy choice”.

“I was part of the small group advising President (Barack) Obama whether or not the intelligence we had was good enough to take a chance, to go deep into Pakistan, to try to finally bring Osama bin Laden to justice.

“It was not an easy choice by any means,” Clinton said, adding, “These never are.”

“That’s why who sits at the head of that table in the situation room has to be able to sort out fact from opinion, has to be able to ask the hard questions, pursue even the most difficult leads,” she said.

“We went through that hour after hour after hour. And then the president went around the table asking each of us what we advised. And we were split because it was not some kind of easy layup. I believed it was strong enough that we needed to take action and I supported taking action that would determine whether or not we were successful. That meant sending in special forces,” said the 68-year-old former secretary of state.

“Now, you know what happened. I was in that Situation Room watching that day. The most stressful 30 minutes of my life probably. Because you remember one of the helicopters nicked – clicked on – hit its tail on the wall going into the courtyard and became disabled.

“That meant — thank goodness there were good contingency plans, but you had to get another helicopter in to take out the SEALs who would no longer be able to fly out on that one,” she said, describing the event of the day.