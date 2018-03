Islamabad, Oct 13: A Spanish diplomat was found dead in his home in Pakistan in what appeared to be a suicide, said a police official on Thursday.

According to the police, John Jenner was found dead in his F7-2 residence in Islamabad, locked from inside.

A 38 bore pistol was also found near the dead body, reported The News International.

He was living here for the last 34 years, the police said.