‘Do not pass any order without hearing argument on the de-monetisation’, Centre tells Sc over PIL

New Delhi, November 10: The Centre on Thursday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court asking it not to pass any interim order without hearing its argument on the demonetisation issue.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by a Supreme Court advocate Sangam Lal Pandey on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that circulation of these notes have been stopped and said that the measure was warranted to tackle black money.

Secretary Economic Affairs Shaktikanta Das had asserted that the decision was bold and decisive that would help to curb the fake Indian currency notes and the usage of black money fuel inflation.

“The decision to cancel the legal tender scatters of Rs. 500 and Rs.1,000 notes is a very bold, powerful and decisive step to fight the menace of black money and the use of fake Indian currency notes. Counter fate fake Indian currency notes for financing of terrorism,” Das said