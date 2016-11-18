Do You Know? Paris Hilton voted for Donald Trump

Washington, Nov 18: Paris Hilton, who regards President-elect Donald Trump as a family friend, recently revealed that she voted for him in the US presidential elections.

According to the Daily Mail, the 35-year-old socialite was asked, during an Australian TV interview, if she voted for Trump, to which she replied, “I’ve known him since I was a little girl, so yes” confirming her support for the Republican.

“I’ve known him my entire life and he’s always been incredibly supportive of me,” she said of her relationship with Trump.

This decision of Hilton, who earlier remained tight-lipped about her decision in the polling booth, puts her at odds with Hollywood’s liberal elite, which overwhelmingly rallied for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Reportedly, Trump and Hilton first met when she was 12 years old and a friend of his daughter Ivanka Trump’s.

The ‘The Simple Life’ star is currently in Australia for a DJ tour and to promote her new fragrance ‘Gold Rush’ and will be making appearances in Melbourne and Sydney as she releases her latest perfume.