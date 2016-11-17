South Carolina governor Nikki Haley to meet Donald Trump ,in running for US secretary of State

Washington,Nov17:South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, an Indian-American, on Wednesday emerged as a leading contender for the position of secretary of state in the Trump administration. She will meet president-elect Donald Trump on Thursday.

The 44-year-old governor joins a growing list of contenders for one of the most high-profile cabinet positions in any administration. Former New York mayor Rudolph Giuliani, former US ambassador to UN John Bolton, senate foreign affairs committee chairman Bob Corker and former House speaker Newt Gingrich are also in the contention for the job, once held by Hillary Clinton.

Haley, whose birth name is Nimrata Randhawa, is a rising star in the Republican party who was once considered a leading vice-presidential pick for Jeb Bush or any other traditional candidates running for the presidential ticket.

She was among the first senior Republicans to openly criticise Trump, questioning his pandering of disaffected Americans saying, “During anxious times, it can be tempting to follow the siren call of the angriest voices.”

This was during the primaries and Haley’s remarks came in a speech that was the Republican party’s response to the president’s state of the union address — a tradition used by parties in opposition to promote their rising stars.

Not known to pass up on an opportunity to hit back, Trump said the next day, “She’s very weak on illegal immigration.” And, he added, she was not “off to a good start” to be his running mate.

The president-elect’s team is understood to have reached out to several critics and rivals for top positions — senator Ted Cruz is reported to be in the running for the attorney general’s job.

And Kelly Ayote, a Republican senator who lost a re-election bid from New Hampshire, as she went from endorsing Trump to un-endorsing him, is said to be in the race for the all-powerful portfolio of secretary of defence.

Trump campaign insiders, however, were skeptical about Ayote’s chances, saying the president-elect preferred loyalty over everything and was unlikely to reward critics and rivals with plum positions.

The Indian-American community, which votes mostly Democratic and has been despondent since the stunning defeat of Hillary Clinton, was electrified by the speculation about Haley being considered for the senior position.

There was talk of the community coming together to back her nomination — if she were to get it — across party lines. As it would for Bobby Jindal, the other Indian-American in cabinet sweepstakes — for human and health services.