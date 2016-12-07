Driver reveals ‘secrets’ on Janradhan Reddy’s black money & conversion in his suicide note

Bellary, Dec 7: After enjoying a big fat wedding, former BJP minister from Karnataka Janardhan Reddy lands himself under suspicion after Ramesh Gowda, driver of special land acquisition officer Bheema Naik has accused him for laundering black money of over Rs 100 crore in a suicide note.

Gowda died in Maddur after consuming poison. In the suicide note, Gowda claimed that he has been receiving regular death threats as he knew how Reddy converted Rs 100 crore black money white.

Reddy was under severe criticism for organising a lavish spending for his daughter’s wedding. Moreover, the wedding was held just within a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation move and the whole nation was feeling the heat of it.

The extravagant wedding is estimated to have cost Rs 100 crore. More than 50,000 guests including some big shots from Karnataka politics participated in the wedding. However, BJP politicians stayed away from the event.

Reddy is a former BJP minister and had faced arrest in the 2012 illegal mining case. He was released on bail last year. He had been actively preparing for his daughter’s wedding soon after released on bail.

The Income Tax department had conducted a raid at Reddy’s residence in Bellary during the post wedding days.

In the suicide note by Ramesh Gowda, he alleged that that Bheema Naik was holding several illegal properties. He listed out his knowledge of illegal assets and corruption by Naik.

He has illegal property worth over Rs.100 Crore Has bought a bungalow at Sadashivanagar in Belgaum when he was Tahasildar Has bought a house at Hospet in Bellary district after taking loan from Bank Of India. Size 20 Gunta plot Has bought 30 acres of agricultural land at Hagaribommanahalli in Bellary district 10 Acre land at Mariyammanahalli in Bellary district Bought Rs.5 Crore worth land from a man called Anil Jain Has own house at Attur, Yelahanka Has an IOC petrol pump in the name of his brother Krishna Naik Has two high end cars in brother’s name One car in another brother Arjun’s name Has paid Rs.25 lakh bribe to Revenue Minister’s PS Nagaraju to close a departmental inquiry against him He has bought jewellery worth over Rs.1 crore at Krishnaiah Chetty & Sons. Has bought a diamond ring worth Rs.50 lakhs (Customer ID 142565) Has bought clothes worth Rs.50 lakhs from a Commercial Street shop Has bought clothes worth Rs.50 lakhs from Sudarshan Silk House Has done lot of corruption at various places Using my account number he has transferred a lot of money to relatives On 28/10/2016 he had met B Sriramulu and Janardhana Reddy at Parijatha Guest House. Kotresh Naik of Hadagali was also with them. Had agreed to pay Rs.25 crore to Sriramulu and Reddy for BJP Assembly ticket from Hagaribommanahalli in 2018 assembly election. On 15/11/2016 – Bhima Naik met Reddy at Taj Hotel. Told me that he had given Rs.25 crore white money to Reddy. He has visited Sriramulu’s house several times in his car – KA-05 MT 4449 and KA 03 MU 8964 He has converted about Rs.100 Crore old notes into Rs.50,100 and 2000 currencies for 20% commission.

Since I knew about laundering I was threatened and assaulted. Even the goondas were sent to attack me.

My sister’s son Manoj Gowda should lit my funeral pyre. I am grateful to all my friends. I hold Bhima Naik and his driver Mohammed responsible for my death.

This death note is written by me in my own hand.

Ramesh K C

Bengaluru

Letter accessed by CNN News 18