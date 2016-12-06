It’s official now, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa passed away

Chennai, December 06: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (68) breathed her last yesterday 11.30PM at Apollo Hospital Chennai. She was born on Feb 24, 1948.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo hospital on September 22 after she suffered fever and dehydration. After the months long treatment, she was regaining health during the last few weeks. But last evening, everything went wrong after she suffered a cardiac arrest. The funeral of Tamil Nadu’s Amma is yet to be decided.

A team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi and a specialist from London, Dr Richard Beale were in close watch of her health, till she was admitted to Apollo hospital on September 22. Earlier, Jayalalithaa has been advised few days stay in the hospital for recuperative treatment. Yesterday also, reports came that she is dong well and she is able to go back home.

She was sworn-in as the chief minister on 23 May 2016. Her followers in Tamil Nadu lovingly call her “Amma”, meaning mother, and “Puratchi Thalaivi”, meaning revolutionary leader.

Jayalalithaa Jayaram holds the record for being six-time chief minister and the second female Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. She was a famous South Indian film star and an actress-turned-politician and who has also shined as the General Secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party.

Jayalalithaa was born in Karnataka’s Mysore in a Tamil Iyengar family. She completed her schooling from Bishop Cotton Girls’ High School, Chennai, and Sacred Heart Matriculation School, Chennai. She was a bright student and has completed her matriculation in 1964. She took up films shortly after completing her studies. She had appeared in lead roles in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films.

Jayalalithaa was a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. She was proficient in certain other dance forms like Kathak, Mohiniyattam and Manipuri as well. She was a proved singer too who gave her voice as singer in some of her films.

Jayalalithaa Jayaram in Indian politics

Jayalalithaa became a member of the AIADMK in 1982, which marked her entry into politics. AIADMK is a party founded by Late M G Ramachandran. She was made the Propaganda Secretary of the AIADMK in January 1983. Jayalalithaa was elected as member of the Rajya Sabha in 1984.

In 1984, MGR fell ill and was moved to the U.S.A to undergo. Jayalalithaa came to the forefront in the absence of MGR. Jayalalithaa was elected as member of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in 1989 from the Bodinayakkanur constituency. She was the first lady to become the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu.

The two factions of the party reunited in February 1989 under the leadership of Jayalalithaa. After the political reunion, she was unanimously elected as the General Secretary of the reunited AIADMK.

She became the reason for the grant victory of AIADMK in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections held in 1991. That time, the party and its alliance won 225 out of the total 234 seats.

The AIADMK has won a complete victory 1991 General Elections by securing the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. In the general election of the Lok Sabha in 1998, the AIADMK and its alliance has secured 30 out of 40 seats.

In the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections in 2001, the alliance has won 195 seats out of the 234 and AIADMK, alone secured 132 seats. Jayalalithaa became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the second time on 14 May 2001. She was elected from the constituency of Andipatti in February 2002 and remained as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 2 March 2002 to 12 May 2006. Jayalalithaa served as the Leader of Opposition after the 2006 Legislative Assembly elections.

In the 2011 Legislative Assembly elections, the AIADMK and its allies regained the power by winning 203 seats out of 234. In this election AIADMK has secured 150 seats on its own. Jayalalithaa became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the fourth time as new government was formed on 16 May 2011.

Jayalalithaa had to step down from her Chief Minister’s post of Tamil Nadu in September 2014, when a trial court held her guilty in a disproportionate assets and corruption case. On 11 May 2015, the Karnataka High Court acquitted Jayalalithaa in the Disproportionate Assets case. Jayalalithaa was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for a record-equalling fifth time on 23 May 2015. She took oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for a record sixth time on 23 May 2016.