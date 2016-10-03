Fitness wearable just for kids from Garmin

Kansas,Oct3:American technology company Garmin recently unveiled Vivofit Jr – a fitness tracker especially designed for kids.

The company describes it as its ‘first wearable just for kids’ that will act as a ‘motivator and activity tracker to encourage kids to stay on the move.’

The smart wearable comes with a 1-year battery life and is water resistant. It even has its own app that can be controlled by parents.

Vivofit Jr essentially tracks steps, sleep and activity and is meant for kids aged 4 to 9. The fitness tracker comes in colours black, broken lava, digi camo, purple strike and real flower band patterns and is available on the website for a price of $79.99.