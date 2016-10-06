WhatsApp introduces new camera feature to write on photos and add emoji

New Delhi,Oct6: WhatsApp has added new camera features which will allow users to write and draw on photos and videos as well as add emojis to them.

Once a user captures a new photo or video or shares one from their phone, they will automatically see the new editing tools.

The WhatsApp camera feature now supports the front-facing flash so you can take the perfect selfie.

In low light and at night, this will brighten up your screen and improve the quality of your photo.

We’ve also added a convenient zooming feature for recording videos – just slide your finger up and down to zoom in and out. And to quickly switch between front and rear facing cameras, double tap on the screen.

The new features will roll out on Android phones from today and iPhone soon.

The features are similar to those offered by photo app, Snapchat. Whatsapp has been launching new features including new mentions feature to Group Chats and document sharing for its users.