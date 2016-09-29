Former Defence Minister AK Antony:  1st opposition leader to ‘support government’ on Surgical Strike

New Delhi, Sep 29: The first opposition leader to congratulate the government on its decision to go in for surgical strikes.

While most parties thanked the Indian army and said the country stood with them, not a single party lauded the government. Except for senior Congress leader AK Antony.

The former defence minister said, “We support the Govt and its endeavour to protect our national security. There is a strong message in this, we fully support the action by Indian Army.”

I salute bravery of Indian forces, this is a befitting reply to Pak he also adedd.

