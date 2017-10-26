Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav hails IAF exercise on Agra-Lucknow expressway, says Taj Mahal a pilgrim for lovers

New Delhi, October 26: Former CM Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister visited Taj Mahal in Agra on Thursday. he also shared his experiences through twitter calling Taj Mahal it a pilgrim for lovers. following on recent event of Indian Air Force aircraft touchdown on the Lucknow-Agra expressway.

According to report, Uttar Pradesh chief minister avoided any political statement but while Expressing the event of Indian Air Force aircraft touchdown on the Lucknow-Agra expressway.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav hailed the Indian Air Force exercise on the Agra-Lucknow expressway, which was during the tenure of the Samajwadi Party government in the state. and also he had avoided any politics over the issue and showered praises on the Indian Air Force.

Infrastructure is vital to UP’s prosperity and India’s security. Proud that Agra-Lucknow Expressway is now a National strategic asset. pic.twitter.com/yE2oTz6rm0 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 24, 2017

On his twitter, he expresses his gratitude that he was proud that the Lucknow-Agra expressway is a national strategic asset.

Reports say the Chief Minister spend half an hour at the graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal. Also, consider as a mega cleanliness campaign around the west gate of Taj Mahal. he also quoted that the campaign will see the participation of social workers and 500 BJP activists.