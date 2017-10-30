Over 200 Orphan students gets financial assistance for bright future

Charminar/Hyderabad, October 30: Over 200 orphan students are handed cheques of Rs 6,300 as part of financial assistance by the Foundation for Economic and Equational Development, the Hyderabad Zakat, Charitable Trust.

The financial assistance is sponsored by the Islamic Circle of North America Relief, Canada. The former director general of police, S A Huda appreciated trustees and ICNA for supporting the orphan students financially.

SA Huda addressed in a meet that never feels alone as you have a great support of God and we would also guarantee all possible help to you. You must study to become something in society. Do not get upset and keep working hard. I want other people to come forward to help orphans in society.

The Minority Finance Corporation Managing Director B Shafiullah said that all the possible efforts are being made for the educational facilities for the students in all the government schools. The efforts are being made to give good education for orphans in government schools.

B Shafiullah said that children have talents and if given proper opportunities, they can prove it by doing great work. The board member of Islamic Circle of North America Relief Nafees Khan said to the students that obey and respect your parents because they are precious in the world. Always be humble and never disobey your parents.

Previously, Hyderabad Zakat and Charitable Trust chairman Ghiasuddin Babukhan clarified that in the last 26 years, the Trust has spent 107 crores in different schemes which have helped 10,85,00 students of the community. He said that in 2016, around Rs 11.85 crore was spent on 1,30,000 beneficiaries.’

Ghiasuddin Babukhan said that we are pledged to provide admission to the orphans admission into Anees ul Ghurba, a residential school that is managed by Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society.