Google brings updates at your fingertips with ‘Posts’

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Tech giant Google on Monday announced the launch of ‘Posts’, a platform bringing users timely updates from many well-known people and organisations in India, direct from the source and right within Search results.

Starting today, when users search for queries like Indian Super League or Tiger Zinda Hai, they will see verified updates directly from the source; right in the collection of cards they see in a search result (the Knowledge Panel).

In addition to the description, news articles, tweets and links, users will now find images, videos, GIFs, events, and polls posted directly by the person or organisation being searched for.

With the new update in place, users can directly enter their choice of interest on Google Search, following which they will gain access to verified posts pertaining to the topic entered. (ANI)