Gurgaon gangster, with street name ‘Attack’, killed in inter-gang rivalry

NEW DELHI ,Sept24: He had 21 police cases registered against him, ranging from dacoity to murder. Yet, the 34-year-old criminal was believed to be on the path to reform when someone pumped 10 bullets into him on Wednesday, killing him before he could be rushed to a hospital. Mahesh Singh, better known as the gangster “Attack”, was a resident of Gurgaon’s Jharsa village. Though his murderer’s identity is yet unknown, local police believe it could be a member of any of the several rival gangs that operate in Gurgaon.

“As of now, it seems to be a case of inter-gang rivalry,” Gurgaon police commissioner Saneep Khirwar told The Hindu. “The matter is being investigated.”

According to multiple reports, Singh was leaving an eatery in Jharsa Chowk on Wednesday at 9.45 pm when unidentified men drove up near him in an SUV and opened fire at him. Other people with Singh had walked ahead and were waiting for him to climb the car when the incident took place.

“He sustained several bullet injuries and was rushed to Medanta – the Medicity, where he was declared brought dead,” Gurgaon police spokesperson ACP Hawa Singh told The Indian Express.

Singh had rivalries with several gangs. He is believed to have been involved in a high-speed chase in Gurgaon last year in July, when unidentified men fired at another alleged gangster Rakesh Hayatpur.

He was also alleged to be the right-hand man of gangster Virender Singh Dayma alias Binder Gujjar, rival of gangster Sandeep Gadoli. Gadoli was killed in a police encounter earlier this February, and his family members have alleged that it was Gujjar who was somehow behind the incident, helped by “Attack”. Four policemen have reportedly even been arrested in this regard.

Reports indicate that “Attack” had tried to clean up his act–he had joined his brother’s real estate business and spent time with his two young children or at work. Of the 21 cases against him, he had been acquitted in 15, and convicted in two–for murder and attempted murder. He was under trial for four others at the time of his death.

