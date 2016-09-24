Triple suicide attack north Baghdad kills 11 troops

September 24, 2016 | By :

BAGHDAD ,Sept24: A provincial spokesman says a triple suicide bombing has killed at least 11 members of the security forces.

The spokesman for the Salahuddin province police force, Col. Mohammed al-Jabouri, says three militants rammed their explosives-laden vehicles Saturday morning into a check point. Al-Jabouri added that 34 other security officers were wounded.

 He said the attack occurred as the local police chief and head of the provincial security committee were visiting the site. Both escaped unharmed.

In April 2015, Iraqi security forces drove out Islamic State militants from the provincial capital, Tikrit, about 80 miles (130 kilometres) north of Baghdad. The attack came days after government forces recaptured the town of Shirqat, north of Tikrit, from IS militants.

No group has claimed responsibility, but IS militants have claimed multiple similar attacks.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Indian student commits suicide at University Campus in Dubai
Indian Army
Not getting timely leave main reason for suicides among Indian soldiers
Son of late Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro, commits suicide
Delhi
BJP Yuva Morcha president Anil arrested over suicide of 20-year-old woman in Bengaluru
27-year-old techie commits suicide due to ‘hair fall problem’
Lone wolf shooting attack at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs kills 26, injures 20 
Top