Triple suicide attack north Baghdad kills 11 troops

BAGHDAD ,Sept24: A provincial spokesman says a triple suicide bombing has killed at least 11 members of the security forces.

The spokesman for the Salahuddin province police force, Col. Mohammed al-Jabouri, says three militants rammed their explosives-laden vehicles Saturday morning into a check point. Al-Jabouri added that 34 other security officers were wounded.

He said the attack occurred as the local police chief and head of the provincial security committee were visiting the site. Both escaped unharmed.

In April 2015, Iraqi security forces drove out Islamic State militants from the provincial capital, Tikrit, about 80 miles (130 kilometres) north of Baghdad. The attack came days after government forces recaptured the town of Shirqat, north of Tikrit, from IS militants.

No group has claimed responsibility, but IS militants have claimed multiple similar attacks.