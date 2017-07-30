Harthal in Kerala over RSS worker’s murder in State capital

Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, July 30: Kerala state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday called for a statewide strike over the murder of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker in Thiruvananthapuram’s Sreekaryam yesterday.

The BJP has alleged Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M) workers behind it.

Meanwhile, the Police have started an investigation.

This comes after the CPM and the BJP in Kerala declared war on each other on the night of July 27th, as both sides went on an attacking spree on each other’s party offices, resulting in major property damage.

The clashes between the workers belonging to the two political outfits have erupted regularly in the past years, claiming an almost equal number of people from both sides.

A number of violent incidents were reported between BJP and CPM workers on Thursday night in Thiruvananthapuram, including attacks on residences of cadres.

On July 11, an RSS office at Payyannur in Kannur was attacked allegedly by CPI (M) workers.

No one was inside the office at the time of the incident.

However, the Trivandrum Police declared Section 79 of the Kerala Police Act in Thiruvananthapuram to prevent demonstrations, protect marches and meetings till July 30. (ANI)