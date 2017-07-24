Harthal in Kerala on Wednesday: PDP protest over Madani’s bail plea to participate in sons wedding

Kollam/Kerala, July 24: In protest against the rejection of Madan’s bail plea to attend his son’s wedding, PDP would observe a hartal on Wednesday in the state.

PDP State Working Chairperson Poonthura Siraj informed this in a press conference on Monday. Hartal is from 6 in the morning to six.

Madani’s son Umer Muktar’s marriage is in Thalassery on August 9th. The Bengaluru Court has rejected Madani’s bail plea today morning.