Harthal tomorrow in Kerala over murder of BJP activist in Kannur

Thiruvananthapuram, October 12: Harthal tomorrow was declared in Kerala over murder of BJP activist in Kannur. BJP has called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal (6 am-6 pm) in the State Thursday (October 13), protesting the murder.

A BJP worker was hacked to death by a group of unknown assailants in broad daylight at Pinarayi in Kannur district on Wednesday, just two days after a CPM worker was killed in a similar manner.

Ramith (29), the deceased, was attacked by a group of assailants near his house. He succumbed to the severe injuries on his neck, face and head.

He was rushed to the General Hospital in Thalassery, but was declared dead.

Ramith’s father Uthaman was also a victim of a similar political violence. Uthaman was killed in 2002 by CPM workers. He was forcefully dragged out of a bus, he was traveling in and was hacked to death. Ramith is unmarried and is survived by his mother Narayani and sister Ramisha.