Collect every drop from next rain onwards or get ready to live without water in severe drought and heat.

Thiruvananthapuram, August 17: Weather Forecast Center warns that Kerala is going to experience severe drought and bad weather conditions in the near future.

The State is likely to face severe drought as the rainfall in monsoon was not enough or as it was expected, the Meteorological Department said.

Reportedly the Government plans to shape certain projects to overcome crisis by next week.

In the current monsoon season, the rainfall was 29 percent less than the expected rainfall, while the rest of the states in the country got enough rainfall.

As only 45 days are remaining in this Monsoon season, there is no hope of getting enough rain to fill this shortfall.

The only remaining hope is on the ‘Thulavarsham’ which is expected during the months of October and November.

If the scarcity of rainfall continues as the same, drinking water supply would also be in crisis.

Lowered water levels in dams would result in reduced production of electricity.

Monsoon rainfall deficiency would also affect agricultural crops and therefore its yield.

The Weather Forecast Center warns that the water scarcity could be overcome only if the rainfall is collected from next rain.