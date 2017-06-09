Harthal tomorrow in Kozhikode over attack on BJP office

Kozhikode, June 9: Bharatiya Janatha Party has declared hartal tomorrow in Kozhikode district. The BJP hartal os allegedly over the incident in which stones were hurled at the party’s office. The hartal is from six to six in the daytime.

The CPM has been conducting a hartal in Kozhikode district toda in protest against the bomb attack against CPM district secretary P Mohanan.

Yesterday night the he was attacked in front of the party district committee office. The CPI (M) claimed that the RSS was behind it. Mohanan master had a narrow escape from the attack.

Today vehicles are being excluded from hartal in Kozhikode district. The incident happened in the morning at 1.10 am, in front the CPI (M) district committee office, CH Kanaran Memorial Complex. The attackers are allegedly hurled bomb on him from behind.

The incident happened after he was back from the CPM Farok Area Committee office late last night, which was also attacked.