Read to know admission procedures of PGDM, MBA at IMT, two-year programs for June 2018-19 batch

New Delhi, September 12: With the vision of offering world-class management education in India, Institute of Management Technology (IMT) India’s premier B-School announced the opening of its admissions process for its two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and MBA programs for its June 2018-19 batch.

The application window will remain open from September 03, 2017 to November 24, 2017. Candidates can apply for the globally accredited residential programmes at Ghaziabad, Nagpur, Dubai and Hyderabad campus. Adhering to the core values of ‘Developing leadership through Innovation, Execution and Social Responsibility’, IMT’s selection procedure focuses on accessing the “IMT Fit” candidate via an overall process of Critical Thinking Test, Group Exercise and Personal Interview (CT-GE-PI) which evaluates the holistic personality of the applicant. It not only focuses on judging the intellectual ability, but also gauges the emotional, social and extra-curricular readiness of the candidates.

Interested candidates must fill in the online Common Application form available at www.imt.edu/admissions2018 and take the CAT 2017/XAT 2018 or GMAT. An application fee of Rs. 2000/- plus applicable taxes is to be levied. Final selections process for ‘IMT-FIT’ candidates depends on test scores followed by critical thinking test, group exercise and personal interview process (CT-GE-PI).

Online Application forms will be available starting September 3, 2017, and the last date of submission is November 24. Critical Thinking Test, Group Exercise and Personal Interview Process (Ct-GE-PI) will be held in February 2018.

IMT has made a very significant change in the selection process of candidates who are “IMT-Fit”, called the Critical Thinking Test, Group Exercise and Personal Interview (CT-GE-PI) process. The CT-GE-PI process will be conducted in February 2018, post shortlisting the candidate on the basis of CAT/XAT/GMAT. The candidate will be evaluated on various parameters like written communication skills, innovation and creativity, contribution of ideas, leadership potential, interpersonal skills, domain knowledge, versatility (extra-curricular/general awareness).

Work Experience candidates will be additionally evaluated on the relevance of their work experience in relation to the PGDM program.

“IMT’s philosophy of grooming leadership through Innovation, Execution and Social Responsibility remains at the core of what we offer and continue to build each year. Our focus is to choose the right candidates across disciplines through a holistic process and groom them to become future business leaders of India. This year marks the introduction of new and dynamic courses keeping in mind the industry requirements and sector specialisations that are emerging. The major and minor tracks offered aims to give students management education that is wide based and more relevant in the long term,” said Dr. Atish Chattopadhyay, Director, IMT Ghaziabad.

The curriculum of 2018-20 is geared to embed innovation, execution and social responsibility as the key values in the young managers’ mind. This is being done through core courses on sustainability and social responsibility, design thinking and organisation based projects.? Major tracks are in the areas of marketing, finance, operations, IT and HR. Minor tracks are niche and address contemporary areas like marketing analytics and research, media and communication, service management equity research and portfolio management, development management and consulting, IT analytics.

These are designed to boost the placement prospects but also sustaining and growing their careers. Students would also have an opportunity to be a part of entrepreneurial/social/ rural/ international immersion, basis their areas of interest.

(ANI-NewsVoir)