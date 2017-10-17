No matter who built for what reason, it has blood and sweat of Indian labourers: Yogi to visit Taj Mahal

Lucknow/ Uttar Pradesh, October 17: Amidst the controversy over the Taj Mahal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today claimed that the monument had been built with the blood and sweat of Indians.

Yogi would travel to Agra on October 26 to visit Taj Mahal and Agra Fort and review various schemes. This is probably like a damage control after a lawmaker of BJP, Sangeet Som, had described the 17th-century world-renowned monument Taj as “a blot on Indian culture” and “a symbol of slavery, built by traitors”.

“It does not matter who built it and for what reason,” said Yogi, “it was built by the blood and sweat of Indian laborers.” He added that he doesn’t want to go into the depth of who built the Taj and why they made it. He is planning his visits to promote ecotourism.

His present statements are exactly the opposite of what he had declared in June, that Taj Mahal “does not reflect Indian culture”.

When Taj Mahal was removed from the list of historical places in the UP tourism booklet, many people got worried. With that, Sangeet Som turned aggressive and asked, “What history are we talking about?” Som added, “the man who built Taj Mahal imprisoned his father and wanted to massacre Hindus.” Som further asserted that if this is history, then it is very unfortunate. “We will change this history, I guarantee you.”

Yogi had been accused of neglecting the Mughal built monument purposely, as it was left out of UP tourism booklet listing popular destinations in the state.

However, State Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi had denied the controversial statement and said, “Taj Mahal is already an established tourist spot, so we have focused more on the projects we are taking up within the next one year, especially Kumbh Mela.”