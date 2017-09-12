Search operations at Sirsa: Found secret illegal abortion clinic, plastic surgery centre and much more

Sirsa/ Haryana, September 12: During the massive search and sanitisation operation of Dera Saccha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa, various skeletons were tumbled out of the closet.

Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters is the den of sect’s chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who has been convicted for raping two of his women followers and is serving 20 years of jail term sentenced by CBI court.

After investigating the self styled godman’s den, police disclosed about a secret illegal abortion clinic inside the premises. An illegal plastic surgery centre was also found inside headquarters.

On Sunday, the second day of sanitisation exercise at Dera headquarters, found a secret tunnel and pathway connecting Gurmeet’s quarters to the hostel of his female followers.

As per media reports, a team of jail doctors who examined Gurmeet last week claimed that ‘he is a sex addict’ and had showed typical symptoms of withdrawal.

Earlier probe into the headquarters revealed the luxurious life of Dera chief who lived like a king. Search operations brought Gurmeet’s luxury cars in front of the media. They also revealed about the currency circulated ‘Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s plastic currency’.