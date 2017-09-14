CBSE issues order on security of students, in the wake of Haryana student’s murder 

New Delhi, September 14: In the wake of the murder of an 8 years old school Class II student named Pradyuman Thakur at the Haryana Ryan International school, the CBSE has issued an order regarding keeping certain security measures in schools.

CBSE directs the schools under it to perform a medical examination of its staff members to ensure their mental stability and health. CBSE had issued guidelines to all affiliated schools to conduct a security audit of staff and the school premises as well as psychometric evaluation of all supporting staff in the school.