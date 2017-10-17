Aadhaar can be used as sole identity proof for voting, says former Chief Election Commissioner TS Krishnamurthy

Hyderabad, October 17: Aadhaar can be used as the sole identity proof for voting, said the former Chief Election Commissioner TS Krishnamurthy today. He expressed a completely favouring stand towards enrolling for Aadhaar.

Other identity proofs are being used now like the voter’s ID card, ration card, driving license and even the passport.

Former Chief Election Commissioner TS Krishnamurthy said that the number of identity cards would lead to more complications. He added that, whatever be the card, there should be only one card in the system. He urged not to introduce too many complications by making people use more identity cards.

He said that, as people are using the Aadhaar card for all other purposes, it could also be used at the time of voting also. While Aadhaar card itself could be made as an election ID card, what is the need for a card other than the Aadhaar card, he asked. And if Aadhaar could cover all the voters, the other card shall be eliminated and shall make the Aadhaar card the only card valid for casting a vote.

TS Krishnamurthy said that until the entire nation is provided with Aadhaar, it is advisable to allow people to use both the Voter’s ID as well as the Aadhaar card as their ID proof for voting. He also said that a particular date or year could be set on which all the citizens shall compulsorily be enrolled in the Aadhaar for voting.

The Himachal Pradesh Election could have been postponed by a few days to club it with the election in Gujarat, Krishnamurthy added.