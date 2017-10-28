JK policemen Ishfaq Ahmad Dar who went missing goes viral in social media with holding an an AK-47

Srinagar,October 28: Recent on social media a picture of JK’s policemen named Ishfaq Ahmad Dar picture holding an an AK-47 assault rifle gone viral on social media.

According to reports, Police officials stated that picture reveals that he has joined joined Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, terrorist organisation,.Earlier Ishfaq Ahmad Dar was posted as Police Training Centre in Kathua district and later he was reported missing after he failed to return from his leave on Monday.

Reports says Ishfaq joined the police in 2012 has gone leave.

a senior officer of PTC Kathua stated that Ishfaq Ahmed had gone on leave and He was supposed to report back on October 23 but failed to return.

Records shows for the last two years half dozen policemen have deserted the force and joined militancy in Kashmir.